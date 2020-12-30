By the Review
NORTH TOWANDA – Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating two males who stole parts from three different vehicles on the Shores Auto Sales, Inc. parking lot on Dec. 4.
The two males were dropped off next to the lot at about 1:34 a.m. and approached the cars where they couldn’t be seen until they were picked up minutes later at promptly 1:37 a.m. according to the press release.
Catalytic converters were reported missing from three vehicles: one from a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder Armada, valued at $250; one from a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse, valued at $250; and one from a 2008 Kia Motors Corporation Sorento, valued at $250.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
