WYSOX TOWNSHIP – The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the theft of multiple tools from a Pennsylvania Avenue property in Wysox Township.
According to the police report, the theft took place sometime during the overnight hours between Dec. 3 and Dec. 4. The stolen items were a Craftsman drill valued at $50, Worx drill valued at $30, Porter-Cable hammer drill valued at $50, and various hand tools with a $20 value.
Police noted that no force was used during the burglary.
