State police report officer involved shooting in Sullivan County

FORKSVILLE – Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte reported that an officer involved shooting took place at 521 Cotts Road in Forksville on Friday.
According to a news release, members of the state police and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office had showed up at 521 Cotts Road in Forksville around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning to take the victim into custody for a warrant.
The identity of the victim of if the shooting was fatal has not been disclosed at this time.
The incident is being investigated by the state police’s Major Case Team and Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office. State police said more information will be released as the investigation unfolds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.