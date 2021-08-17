TROY TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police have located the individual involved in the hit-and-run crash into a home from last Wednesday at the intersection of Route 14 and Route 514 in Troy Township.
The vehicle involved in the incident – identified by a witness as a gray pickup truck – was located on Calkins Road. The owner of the vehicle, who has only been identified as a 55-year-old man from Narvon, Pennsylvania, was found at a separate location. There, he was interviewed and admitted to being involved in the crash, according to police.
The crash took place around 5:45 p.m. when a vehicle failed to go around a left-hand curve in the roadway and went off of the eastern shoulder. The man went through a fence and hit the home before driving off. The homeowner was inside at the time but sustained no injuries.
Western Alliance EMS and the Troy Fire Company assisted at the scene.
