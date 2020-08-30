ATHENS TOWNSHIP – Three Florida men have been charged by Athens Township Police in relation to the rape of a 16-year-old victim at the Microtel Inn and Suites in Athens Township on Aug. 21.
Widler Jean, 27, of Orlando, Florida and Stivenson Cadet, 29, of Cape Coral, Florida have been charged with rape by forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, sexual assault, aggravate indecent assault by forcible compulsion and five other violations after police received reports that they allegedly raped a juvenile in Athens Township earlier this month. Donaldson Petit Frere, 21, of Orlando, Florida has been charged with corruption of minors and possession of marijuana.
Athens Township police said after meeting the victim at her workplace and speaking with her through Instagram for multiple days using the name “Chris,” Petit Frere arranged for the victim to meet him at his hotel room “to smoke pot.” Jean and Cadet were also at the hotel room when she arrived. The group smoked marijuana before each engaged in various sexual activity with the minor in the room’s bathroom.
Police said the victim had resisted Petit Frere as he tried to get her closer to him, “playfully” told him “no” multiple times before she was pulled closer, initiating the incident. She also told police that she “acted higher” than she was because she was “nervous and scared of the situation and was hoping they would just leave her alone,” according to the report. She became especially nervous after thinking she saw a gun in a box one of the men pulled a condom out of.
Officers observed messages the victim sent to a friend following the incident that stated “help” and refer to her being raped out of fear that something else might happen, according to police.
During interviews with police, the men claimed that the sex was consensual and initiated by the victim. In addition, Jean added that he thought she was of legal age. Petit Frere thought the victim conveyed she was 17 at the time of the incident.
All three were sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility – Jean on $50,000 bail, Cadet on $250,000 bail, and Petit Frere on $100,000 bail.
Preliminary hearings have been scheduled for Sept. 1.
