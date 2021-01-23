SAYRE BOROUGH – Three New York state residents were arrested after a woman’s fatal overdose in a Sayre Borough hotel.
Sayre police were dispatched to the Best Western Grand Victorian Inn around 7:43 p.m. on Jan. 10 for a reported drug overdose with CPR in progress. Entering the hotel room, the responding officer found an unidentified woman on the ground and unresponsive with two other women attempting to do CPR. According to police, the unconscious woman wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a heartbeat. The officer began compressions as EMS arrived.
While trying to resuscitate the woman, a man later identified as 57-year-old Richard Leslie Gordon of Auburn walked into the room briefly and then tried to leave. When asked what he was doing, Gordon said he was in the room when the woman collapsed and was freaking out, according to police. Gordon then started heading down the hallway despite the officer ordering him to stay. Backup was called to secure the scene, and Waverly police took over helping EMS personnel while the officer tried speaking with the witnesses with little cooperation. Police said they would not provide information that could have possibly helped with the lifesaving measures. They also told police that the woman just collapsed, but when asked why the call went out for an overdose, police said they remained silent.
About 45 minutes after the initial dispatch went out, EMS was advised to stop all life saving measures and the coroner was called to the scene, according to police.
The two women were identified as Mindyn Lynn Marmillion, 48, of Owego, and 47-year-old Dawn Marie Anderson of Baldwinsville. Police said Marmillion and Gordon, who are in a relationship, originally had checked into the room to celebrate the new year and continued to stay there.
In the room, police observed several needles and needle caps, and pipes and baggies with a green leafy substance strewn throughout the room.
Once the coroner arrived and they could secure the room, officers found the following: 23 white glassine bags labeled “black panther,” a few more glassine bags labeled “hookmeup,” “election 2020,” and “training day,” 21 “tea light” cookers/mixers, a pink and white silicone container with residue, multiple bags of cotton swabs/filters, many torn plastic bags, three clear plastic containers with residue, three hypodermic needles, three snort tubes, several plastic caps with residue, a bag of suspected marijuana in a glove, a joint, several marijuana joint roaches, a plastic container with about six roaches, three glass smoking devices with burnt residue, loose hypodermic needles as well as unopened packages, a large amount of condoms, a blue Samsung tracfone, a blue motorola touch screen, a blue Motorola boost mobile belonging to Andersibm and a black blade touchscreen belonging to Gordon, and 20 .223 rounds.
With consent from the witnesses, the officer collected their cell phones and found several texts and Facebook messages regarding the sales of illegel narcotics and illegal sex acts, according to the criminal complaint. According to police, Gordon would set up “trick dates” for Marmillion in which she would perform sexual acts to support their drug habits – something she had been doing since 2014. Before the incident, Marmillion had met up with a male for a “house call” and then at the Best Western provided a “full service” massage for a man in another room there.
During an interview with police, Gordon said he and Marmillion had gotten into a fight the night before and that he had called a friend from Syracuse to come pick him up. When his friend, who he only knows by his street name, arrived at the hotel between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m., he requested to buy Molly off of him as he has done many times in the past, according to the criminal complaint.
All three witnesses stated that the male followed them up to the room and pulled out an “8-ball” of Molly. They smoked marijuana before they began to use the Molly, which lasted throughout the early morning hours. Police said Gordon and Marmillion proceeded to “shoot up” the Molly while Anderson and the woman who overdosed used a straw to snort Molly up their noses.
“They continued to get extremely high where they were now unable to physically control themselves,” the officer explained.
The woman who overdosed started “tweaking” some time between 7:15 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. and said she felt sick, which prompted her to get a bath with Marmillion’s help. She collapsed during the bath, but was able to get up and continue her bath for 15 to 20 minutes, according to police. But when she walked out of the bathroom and started to dry off, her jaw began to clench and she seized for about 20 minutes before she collapsed and stopped breathing.
Gordon was charged with the misdemeanors of promoting prostitution – transporting prostituion in commonwealth, obstructing ministration of law/other government function, intentional possession of controlled substance by person not registered, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and the felony for the manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Marmillion was charged the misdemeanors for obstructing administration of law or other governmental function, promiscuity– loiter for purpose of prostitution, possession of a controlled substance by permit not registration, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and the felony for the manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver after a probable search of her car was conducted on Jan. 10.
The Sayre Borough Police Department said that in addition to these counts, Marmillion is charged with tampering with/fabricating physical evidence along with the misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance by person not registered as of Jan. 11. Police said they were unable to fully search Marmillion when they initially brought her to the police department due to no female officers being present. After refusing to answer police about whether she had anything else on her, she was warned about the additional charges she could face if she took contraband into the Bradford County Correctional Facility. According to police, it was then that she gave a slight nod indicating she had something. After two female EMS workers arrived, Marmillion pulled a large plastic vial from her bra that contained several rocks of Molly and several bags of what appeared to be brown heroin. These substances were to be field tested at a later date.
Anderson was charged with felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and the misdemeanors of promoting prostitution – loiter for purposes of prostitution, obstruct administration of law/other government function, intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, possession of marijuana, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
All three are currently in the Bradford County Correctional Facility awaiting future court action where they were unable to post bail.
