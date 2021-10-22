SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP – A 16-year-old boy from Sayre was transported to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for suspected minor injuries and another was cited for speeding following a Sheshequin Road crash Monday evening.
Around 3:02 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police said, a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling north on Sheshequin Road when the vehicle partially left the east side of the roadway while going around a right hand curve. The driver, also a 16-year-old boy from Sayre, overcompensated while trying to correct the vehicle, causing the vehicle to spin and then leave the west side of the roadway where it partially struck a utility pole and then a tree.
The vehicle had a third passenger in the vehicle – also a 16-year-old boy from Sayre – who was uninjured. The boy who was injured was the lone backseat passenger.
Sutton’s Towing towed the vehicle from the scene. Authorities closed the southbound lane while the crash scene was being cleared, according to police.
The Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Department also assisted at the scene.
