On Aug. 26, 2019, Michael Saunders (dob 4/16/79), was sentenced to 12 years in state prison and three years post-release supervision for selling heroin in the Village of Waverly between August and September 2018, and for possession of heroin with intent to sell on Oct. 4, 2018, after a search warrant of his apartment.

Saunders was convicted on June 7, 2019, after a jury trial in Tioga County Court in Owego.

The case was investigated by the Waverly Police Department and the New York State Police.