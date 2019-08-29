On Aug. 26, 2019, Michael Saunders (dob 4/16/79), was sentenced to 12 years in state prison and three years post-release supervision for selling heroin in the Village of Waverly between August and September 2018, and for possession of heroin with intent to sell on Oct. 4, 2018, after a search warrant of his apartment.
Saunders was convicted on June 7, 2019, after a jury trial in Tioga County Court in Owego.
The case was investigated by the Waverly Police Department and the New York State Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.