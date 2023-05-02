generic crime

TOWANDA — A Towanda woman will spend the next six to 12 years in state prison after she was sentenced last week for making straw purchases on firearms for someone who was not allowed to have them, according to Bradford County District Attorney Al Ondrey.

Shana McAlmont, 37, will also pay fines of $1,500 plus court costs for the offenses of criminal conspiracy — materially false written statements on firearm application, a grade-three felony; and criminal conspiracy — sale/transfer firearms, a grade-two felony, Ondrey noted.