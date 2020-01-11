Trial delayed for accused child murderer

The trial of accused child murderer Cody Franciscovich was removed from the February court docket Friday by Tioga County (New York) Court Judge Gerald Keene to give the defense time to submit a written argument as to why certain evidence and statements collected by police should be suppressed.
Keene ordered the delay following a pre-trial hearing that saw several witnesses from law-enforcement detail the evidence against Franciscovich, including the allegation that Franciscovich made several unsolicited self incriminating statements.
Police arrested Franciscovich, 26, after Tioga County Emergency Services officials were alerted by Ruby’s mother on June 9 to check on the welfare of him and their child. The call was placed from the Deep Well Motel on Route 17C where the family had been staying for the previous months. Following that report, police then took a separate report of a naked man near the Owego Nazarene Church where responding police found Franciscovich naked.
During a break towards the end of the four-plus hour hearing, Martin said that he was pleased with the proceedings and that he did not expect Keene to render a decision on the evidence. Following the hearing Keene did in fact decide to reserve judgement on the evidence and gave the defense two weeks to submit a written argument and prosecutors two weeks afterward to respond.
The hearing established several facts that had not previously been released to the public, including the testimony of several New York state troopers stating that they overheard Franciscovich say, “I should have never (expletive-deleted) done it,” following his arrest. It was also revealed that Franciscovich told officers that he was high on acid at the time of his arrest, a fact the defense in no way contested during the hearing.
Trooper Steven Ayers testified that he also heard Franciscovich say, unprompted after his arrest, “I should have never done acid,” “I wasn’t even trying to be a bad person,” “I’m never coming back to reality,” “Chelsea, (his girlfriend at the time and mother of Ruby) didn’t deserve this,” “I ruined my life over a small piece of paper (acid)” and “I deserve death. This is worse than death.”
Troopers also testified that they heard Franciscovich say “I don’t ever expect to be free again,” and “I’m a horrible person.”
During the hearing Franciscovich’s public defenders George Awad and Thomas Cline stated that they expected the case to not be settled and instead proceed to a jury trial.
State trooper Tim Kressly, who was one of two troopers that were first on the scene and discovered Ruby’s body, testified that he found Franciscovich naked but coherent. Kressly then stated that Franciscovich told him that after leaving the Deep Well Motel with his daughter, he eventually took off both their clothes, proceeded to the cemetery where he then threw his daughter to ground, and then threw her down an embankment towards a pond where he left her “swimming underwater.”
Following Franciscovich telling him that he left his eight-month-old daughter in a body of water, Kressly said that he handcuffed Franciscovich and detained him along with trooper Phil Bambino. Kressly stated that he then, using the information given to him by Franciscovich, located Ruby’s body while Bambino remained with the still naked Franciscovich. Despite being placed under arrest, it was revealed during the hearing that Franciscovich wasn’t mirandized until being interviewed hours later by investigator Randy Smith of the New York State Police.
Despite stating that he was high on acid and having difficulty coming down, a fact which multiple troopers corroborated, all troopers who interacted with Franciscovich the day of his arrest testified Friday that they smelled no alcohol on him, saw no signs of intoxication, and found Franciscovich to be coherent and able to understand and answer questions clearly.
Following the hearing, Martin said the start date of Franciscovich’s trial is now undetermined.
