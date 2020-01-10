Trio of young thieves arrested

Three unidentified juvenile boys were arrested following a string of thefts in Monroe Borough.
According to a report released by the Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday, they have been investigating a string of thefts primarily focused on the contents of vehicles in Monroe Borough. The thefts spanned from Nov. 19 to last Sunday, before the warrants were served on Tuesday. The stolen property was recovered on the sites of the arrests.
“They were not looking for anything specific and generally only took what was loose and easily available,” Pennsylvania State Police Corporal Brandon Allis said. He added, “Most of the vehicles were unlocked.”
In an effort to help prevent future thefts like this, Allis advised people to lock their vehicles; remove all valuables from vehicles, or at least from sight from the outside; and report any suspicious activity immediately.
