A pursuit that took police from North Towanda to Ulster Township ended with a crash and two arrests.
Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on July 27, Towanda Borough police ended up following a black motorcycle after it had passed by them while near the intersection of Locust Avenue and Cherry Street, according to court documents. Police said the driver, 29-year-old Stormey Daniel Kissell of Towanda, appeared to have trouble balancing as he turned onto York Avenue. A check of his Ohio plate revealed that it was expired. As police attempted a traffic stop in the parking lot of Burger King, Kissell sped up onto Colonial Drive, then onto Patterson Boulevard and onto Route 220 northbound. Matching his speed, police said Kissell reached 75 miles per hour and forced a vehicle off the roadway before taking the next exit to head west on Route 6. Kissell continued onto Saco Road, then to Noble Road and onto Forest Road. The motorcycle skidded on the dirt road and both Kissell and his passenger, 32-year-old Melissa Diane Ackley of Towanda, fell off.
Kissell ran into the woods, but was caught shortly after and found in possession of metal knuckles. Kissell also had a suspended license, and the motorcycle was unregistered. He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
Ackley was detained by Pennsylvania State Police after trying to leave the scene. She was found with methamphetamine in her backpack along with three hypodermic needles and a glass smoking device with suspected drug residue.
Kissell was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude officer, misdemeanor make repairs/sell/etc offensive weapon, along with eight summary violations. Meanwhile, Ackley was charged with misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Both have since been freed from the Bradford County Correctional Facility on bail bond.
Ackley is scheduled for an Aug. 26 preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr. Kissell is scheduled for a formal arraignment in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 24.
