TOWANDA BOROUGH – Two teens were arrested Tuesday after Towanda Borough police said they uncovered drugs, cash, paraphernalia for the sale and distribution of drugs, and a stolen handgun during a burglary investigation involving the theft of firearms from unlocked vehicles.
Police were led to the home of Giovanni Mignano Jr., 19, and Azaria Martin, 18, at 303 Pine St. while executing a search warrant at another residence where they had found and seized items as part of the investigation, according to a news release from the police department. After securing an initial search warrant related to the burglary investigation, police had to secure an additional search warrant in order to seize 175 grams of purported marijuana, $16,895 in currency, a stolen handgun, and additional items used for the sale and distribution of the drug.
Mignano and Martin were charged with felony receiving stolen property; felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
They were arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox and sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $200,000 bail each. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Wednesday.
Police said more arrests will follow.
In light of the string of burglaries, Mayor Garrett Miller reminded residents during Tuesday’s borough council meeting to lock their vehicles and homes.
Borough Council President Mark Christini thanked the department for their work on the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.