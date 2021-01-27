ULSTER TOWNSHIP – A three-month old puppy is recovering from cruelty and neglect by a former owner, an Ulster Township man who allegedly cut his tail off.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that troopers took the puppy from Richard Armitage, 50, at his residence after receiving a report that the owner was swinging him over his head and that he was wounded.
According to the press release, the injuries happened several weeks ago and have not been properly cared for.
Police brought the white and brown pitbull to The Bradford County Humane Society, where staff named him Ryder.
Shelter Manager Bobbi Kinner said that Ryder is doing well and will be having surgery on Monday at the Athens Area Veterinary Hospital.
She said that once Ryder is all better, the humane society will see about getting him adopted.
State police have charged Armitage with the schedule 3 felony for aggravated cruelty to animals – causing SBI or death, the schedule 2 misdemeanor for cruelty to animals, and the schedule 3 misdemeanor for neglect of animals – vet care.
Armitage was confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on Jan. 22 where he is unable to post a $35,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 3.
