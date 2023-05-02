generic crime

TOWANDA — An Ulster woman who formerly operated the Center for Holistic Integrative Mental Health on Main Street in Athens Borough was recently sentenced to six months of home confinement and 10 years probation after she stole nearly $450,000 via insurance fraud, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry.

Stefanie King, 46, had previously pled guilty to felonies including prescribing medications without a collaborating doctor and false billing. She has already surrendered her certified registered nurse practitioner’s license and will pay the nearly $450,000 in restitution.