SULLIVAN COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating an alleged theft of cryptocurrency from a victim in Laporte Township.
On May 19, troopers were notified that an unknown individual hacked into the victim’s computer and stole $6,000 worth of Bitcoin.
Cryptocurrency is a type of digital currency that can be purchased via phone app, computer or cryptocurrency ATM, according to the Federal Trade Commission. The agency states that scammers are targeting cryptocurrency because they are not backed by a government and don’t come with legal protections like a credit card would.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Trooper Derek Martin at (570) 946-4610.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.