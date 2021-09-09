BY THE REVIEW
LEROY TOWNSHIP – A Canton woman was injured after her car reportedly went airborne in an Aug. 25 crash.
According to a recently release report from the Pennsylvania State Police, 21-year-old Vanessa M. Wesneski was traveling west on Route 414 around 8:41 a.m. when, east of Cider Mill Road, her 2013 Kia Forte left the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle traveled along the right-hand shoulder before hitting an embankment, becoming airborne, and then striking a utility pole.
Police said Wesneski’s vehicle was disabled from the crash and towed from the scene by Canton Auto Body. She was also injured, but the severity of her injuries were unknown and she refused transport to a medical facility by Western Alliance EMS. Police noted that she was using her safety belt improperly.
Wesneski faces a summary violation following the crash.
The Troy Fire Department assisted at the scene.
