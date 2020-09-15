Athens Township police arrested a Barton man for the armed robbery of an Athens business on Sept. 6.
Keith Michael Fellers, 37, has been charged with the third degree felony of robbery; taking property from others by force, the first degree felony of robbery; threat of immediate serious bodily injury, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and terroristic threats after being identified as the suspect in a robbery that took place at Blair’s Produce Stand in Athens.
According to court documents, police responded to Blair’s Produce Stand around 6:14 p.m. on Sept. 6 after reports of a robbery involving a gun. A witness reported that a male in tan shorts, a dark ball cap and sunglasses, later identified as Fellers, entered the produce stand on foot at approximately 6:02 p.m. that evening and spoke to the cashier about purchasing pumpkins.
Fellers then allegedly put produce in a basket and before leaving told the cashier, “I’m going to rob you, do you know what a 45 is? I have it in my shorts,” according to court documents. Fellers then instructed the cashier to “lay on the ground and don’t do anything stupid, make sure you’re not doing anything stupid” before picking up the business’s money box, telling the cashier “don’t do anything stupid” again and ordering her to lay on the ground and count to 60.
Police arrived at the scene and performed an extensive search for Fellers, but he could not be found. He was later identified utilizing video surveillance from a nearby businesses and other means.
The cash box contained approximately $250 in cash and coins as well as a lost credit card that had been found at the produce stand, according to police.
On Friday, the Athens Township Police Department and Tioga County Sheriff’s Office located and interviewed Fellers, who “gave a full confession to committing the robbery at Blair’s Produce Stand,” according to court records.
Fellers was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $250,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 29 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.