WAVERLY – The Waverly Police Department is looking for three men who allegedly forced their way into a Chemung Street home Thursday evening, armed with handguns, and stole money from the elderly victims.
According to police, the men broke into the home around 4:45 p.m. and threatened to harm the victims as they demanded money. A woman was assaulted during the incident, and had to be transported to a local hospital for treatment of a head injury.
The New York State Police Troop C Forensic Identification Unit is assisting Waverly police in the investigation.
