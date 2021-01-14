The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office has charged Misty M. Smith, 28, of Waverly, with felony arson in the second degree, misdemeanor criminal mischief in the fourth degree, and felony for criminal mischief in the second degree following a months-long investigation into a fire at a Camptown Road residence in the Town of Barton.
According to deputies, Smith was arrested at 8:20 a.m. on Jan. 7 for the suspicious structure fire, which occurred back in August 2020. Several vehicles were also found spray-painted with profanities at the scene.
Smith was arraigned and released, and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 4 p.m. on Jan. 19.
