A Bradford County man was recently sentenced for a shooting that took place on March 1 in Athens Township.
Tyler J. Wiles, 18, of Sayre had pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, felonies of the first degree.
The incident took place on Elmira Street near the Athens High School at around 7 p.m. The incident began earlier when a juvenile and Wiles had a confrontation in Waverly. Wiles rode with another individual to the juvenile’s place of employment. While in the parking lot, Wiles pointed a rifle out the window, yelled profanities at the juvenile and rode off.
The juvenile called a friend and told the friend about the gun incident. The friend and his passengers located Wiles’s vehicle and followed it though the Valley. Upon turning onto Elmira Street, Wiles leaned out the passenger side of the vehicle and fired five shots back at the vehicle, disabling the vehicle. Two of the rounds struck the windshield where the driver’s head and passenger’s head were. The rifle was a .22 caliber and the windshield was able to stop the bullets from striking the occupants of the vehicle. Wiles departed the scene and hid the rifle while the occupants of the struck vehicle ran and called the police. Wiles was later apprehended.
Judge Evan S. Williams, III sentenced Wiles to four-and-a-half to 12 years in state prison for the shooting. During the proceeding in open court, it was remarked that were it not for a few millimeters of windshield glass, this could have been a much worse situation.
The incident occurred 20 days before Wiles turned 18 and District Attorney Chad M. Salsman made the decision to directly file the case in the adult criminal justice system, rather than file the case in juvenile court.
“Thankfully no one was killed during this incident,” said Salsman. “Mr. Wiles was about a block from the police station and had he felt he was being unjustly followed, he could have sought refuge there. Violence in our streets will not be tolerated,” Salsman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.