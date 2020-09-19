A Chemung woman recently charged in relation to 23 retail thefts at Walmart is the clerk for the Town of Chemung, and has since been placed on leave, according to town officials.
The Review published the story last Sunday about 34-year-old Natasha Lynn Conklin, who Athens Township police said stole nearly $1,400 in merchandise through “skip scanning,” or passing an items through a self checkout register before it can reset from a previous scan, during separate incidents between January and her initial June arrest. Once she was identified from the arrest, a more in-depth investigation was conducted that included review of surveillance video and copies of receipts.
She is currently awaiting a formal arraignment on Sept. 28 in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas.
According to Chemung Town Supervisor George Richter, the town has placed Conklin on administrative leave and froze its bank account “just for the sake of an over abundance of caution.” The town has also called for an audit of her books for the first nine months of the year.
“We have all the audits from her departments — outside audits (are) done every year. We have her 2019 results, but now we have some nine months of this year and we’re not going to wait. We proactively called for that audit,” Richter said.
The clerk position is responsible for more than $1 million each year through property tax collections along with marriage, dog, and hunting licenses.
Richter noted that Conklin deserves the “presumption of innocence” in the case, and had agreed to forfeit her access to the town offices.
“We suspect nothing. We are providing the residents as well as the town clerk a sense of comfort that everything is in order. That’s what we’re hopeful for,” Richter said. “She’s certainly entitled to a presumption of innocence and we are providing her with that. … On our end of it, we have a job to do and we’re doing it and she has been cooperative with it.”
She was charged with felony retail theft and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
Conklin was re-elected as clerk in 2017. Her term expires at the end of 2021.
