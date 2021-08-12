SAYRE — Michelle A. Hall, 44, faces DUI charges after crashing into the front porch of a home on Mohawk Street.
The incident occurred at 12:20 a.m. on June 26. According to the Sayre Borough Police Department, the owner of the home was sitting in the front living room when the crash took place.
Hall relayed to the officer that arrived on scene that she drank six hard Kambuchas at her residence in Sayre and then took a trip to the Dandy on Spring Street. On her way home the crash happened but could not recall how it happened.
Hall performed poorly on both sobriety tests and was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for a chemical test. The results showed that Hall had a BAC of .248.
Hall faces the charges of misdemeanor DUI- ,16% or higher and summary reckless driving.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10.
