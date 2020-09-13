A Chemung woman arrested and cited for summary retail theft back in June now faces felony retail theft and misdemeanor receiving stolen property charges after the store’s asset protection uncovered 23 incidences of theft between January and June involving nearly $1,400 in merchandise.
According to Athens Township police, asset protection had been investigating 34-year-old Natasha Lynn Conklin since January when they first noticed that she hadn’t scanned all of the items she took out of the store, but were unable to identify her until the June 13 incident. This prompted a more comprehensive review of surveillance video, pictures from the checkout, and copies of her receipts. Police said she had been stealing repeatedly by “skip scanning,” or passing an items through a self checkout register before it can reset from a previous scan, resulting in the theft of $1,371 in merchandise. The amount of thefts per visit ranged from $1.72 to $137.40.
Conklin was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.