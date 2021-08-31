A Columbia Cross Roads woman ended up reporting a loss of around $2,500 to Pennsylvania State Police after they said she applied for a fraudulent job on Indeed earlier this month.
According to state police, the victim believed she was applying for a job at Infopro Learning. After speaking with someone she believed was a company representative, she was sent a cashier’s check with instructions about how to spend it. However, the check ended up being bad.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.