Woman sentenced for death of three-month-old in her care

An Athens Township daycare owner faces a maximum of nearly 24 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility and fines of $1,750 related to a May 2, 2019 incident in which a three-month-old child died in her care.
Kelly Jo Lee, 50, was sentenced June 19 for the misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child and tampering with evidence. According to court documents, she had pleaded no contest to both charges. Lee faces between three months and 23 months, 29 days in county jail followed by 12 months of probation.
According to Athens Township police, 11 children were at the Wilawana Road home at the time of the incident. Lee initially told police that she had fed the baby an 8 ounce bottle of formula before laying the child down on its side in a crib for a nap, despite the American Academy of Pediatrics recommending that babies sleep on their backs. Lee then told police she found the baby limp without any blood on his face after the father arrived to pick the baby up. After calling 911, administering CPR and then performing back blows, blood and formula came out of the infant’s mouth.
Police said an interview with the baby’s father revealed the infant had blood around his nose and blue eye sockets at the time when Lee brought the baby to the father, which Lee later admitted lying about. Police also discovered that Lee had laid the baby on a bed and not in a crib, and that she stripped the bloody blankets from the bed and threw them into a different room. Lee also claimed to have told all parents that she doesn’t believe in laying babies on their backs and that she lays all babies on their sides, although the father told police he was not aware of that practice and wouldn’t have permitted it.
Lee originally faced 13 charges, including 11 felony counts of endangering the welfare of children.
