Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that Steven James Spencer, 44, of Wyalusing, was charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability – first offense, careless driving, driving with a suspended license, disregarding traffic lane (single), marijuana – small amount – personal use after an incident that occurred on Nov. 27, 2020.
Police said that a trooper was out on a routine patrol when he was dispatched to an erratic driver in Monroe Township.
He was able to locate a black Chevrolet Impala matching the description of a dark in color four-door Sedan in the area of Judy’s Lane in the township.
The criminal complaint reads that the parked vehicle began to travel at a slow speed when the trooper first tried to make contact.
As the vehicle lagged toward a utility pole, the trooper approached on foot and had to reach into the driver’s side window to use the operator’s leg to press onto the brake and slow the vehicle to a complete stop.
The operator, Spencer, was unconscious and unresponsive.
He was identified only by an NCIC check of his PA driver’s license. The check confirmed that Spencer had been DUI suspended.
The trooper reported that Spencer’s head was between the B-pillar and the headrest and that he was sweating.
Spencer had to be removed from the vehicle and placed into the first aid recovery position. He then, “became distraught and unaware of his surroundings and location,” the criminal complaint reads.
His speech was slurred and slow as he was unable to maintain consciousness. The trooper also noted that his eyes were glassy and bloodshot and that he couldn’t walk without support.
While conscious, Spencer admitted to snorting heroin.
A probable search was conducted based on two glass smoking pipes that were in plain view. The search uncovered a glass food chopper containing suspected marijuana and a digital scale.
Spencer was taken into custody and transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus. He was read the O’Connell Implied Consent warnings and refused to submit to chemical testing.
He was later fingerprinted and released. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 12.
