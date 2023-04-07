WYOMING COUNTY — A Meshoppen man faces felony assault charges for allegedly trying to run over a state trooper in a Walmart parking lot on Tuesday, March 28.
Jeffrey Lee Posten, 60, was near the Eaton Township Walmart parking lot entrance screaming and trying to punch passing vehicles around 9:23 p.m., according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched and told that Posten was in a green Jeep Wrangler at the scene. Police arrived and saw the Jeep stopped in the middle of the parking lot entrance.
Two different patrol vehicles stopped in front of the Jeep and activated their emergency lights, police said. Two troopers exited their vehicles and one approached Posten’s Jeep. He reversed his vehicle and hit another vehicle behind him with two people inside.
Posten put his vehicle in drive and raced towards the approaching trooper, court documents show. The other trooper immediately returned to his patrol vehicle and drove in front of Posten’s Jeep to stop his advance. Posten hit the front end of the patrol vehicle and kept driving directly towards the trooper “in an attempt to strike him with the vehicle.” Posten struck the trooper in the front of his legs with the front end of his Jeep as he tried to flee the scene.
The two troopers held up their guns and commanded Posten to stop, but he refused, according to state police. Posten left through the parking lot and drove behind the store and up an embankment before fleeing through the Skyhaven Airport. Police lost sight of Posten, which led to a search involving additional officers. Authorities were unable to locate him that night, but he was eventually arraigned before Judge Carl W. Smith Jr. on March 30.
Posten was remanded to the Wyoming County Prison on $25,000. He faces multiple charges that include three different felonies for aggravated assault, three counts of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, two counts of misdemeanor simple assault, summary harassment: subject other to physical contact, felony fleeing or attempting to elude officer, misdemeanor disorderly conduct hazardous/physical Offense, misdemeanor accident involving damage attended vehicle/property, summary careless driving, summary trespass by motor vehicle, summary reckless driving, summary driving at unsafe speed, misdemeanor agricultural vandalism and felony institutional vandalism of an educational facility.
Posten will have a preliminary hearing regarding these charges, which is scheduled on April 13 at 10:15 a.m. before Judge Smith.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
