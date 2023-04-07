WYOMING COUNTY — A Meshoppen man faces felony assault charges for allegedly trying to run over a state trooper in a Walmart parking lot on Tuesday, March 28.

Jeffrey Lee Posten, 60, was near the Eaton Township Walmart parking lot entrance screaming and trying to punch passing vehicles around 9:23 p.m., according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched and told that Posten was in a green Jeep Wrangler at the scene. Police arrived and saw the Jeep stopped in the middle of the parking lot entrance.

