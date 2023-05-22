Policy pillars erected for state’s ‘great compromise’ budget

The Commonwealth Foundation unveils its ‘Shapiro’s Promises’ campaign to highlight key policy issues it hopes the new Democratic governor will cross the aisle to support.

 Center Square Photo

(The Center Square) – The possible parameters for a state budget compromise emerged this week in a window across the street from the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg.

The Commonwealth Foundation, a free market think tank headquartered just steps from the building’s grand rotunda, unveiled signage for its “Shapiro’s Promises” campaign – in reference to Josh Shapiro’s overtures for bipartisan cooperation during his first term as governor.