MONROETON — Over 2,000 people attended the seventh annual Monroeton Rodeo at Mountaineer Park on Sunday, making it the highest attended rodeo in it’s seven year existence.
“I’m just overwhelmed at the turnout today, said Merle Bair, who organizes the event with his wife and the Monroeton Fire Company. “And the beautiful weather the good Lord has provided for us today. That’s the most (people in attendance) we’ve ever had, the closest we’ve ever had to it was two years ago.”
It was a stark difference from last year’s event, which was hampered by heavy rains, cutting the attendance in half. Warm, sunny weather, numerous concessions, the kid’s rodeo competition called Little Buckaroos that included games with young sheep and goats, and, of course, the professional quality rodeo competitions, made the event a hot ticket for locals and neighboring areas.
Competitors in the eight rodeo events hail from as far away as Brazil and close as a short drive.
“We got people from all over the world here in the little metropolis in Monroeton,” Bair said with a laugh.
Sue Ross, of Montrose, said that the rodeo was a lot of fun.
“I love rodeos, and this is... wow,” Ross said on Sunday. “I really liked when they roped the calves, it was really neat.”
“My favorite part of (the rodeo) is America, hats off to the Monroeton Fire Company,” said County Commissioner Doug McLinko, who is a fan of bull riding, at the event on Sunday. “This is as close as were going to get to (professional bull riding) so I think this is absolutely terrific. (The Monroeton Fire Company) works tirelessly to put this on every year. It’s a job well done for all of them.”
The fire company holds numerous fundraisers at the park all year round including Old Home Day, The Mountaineer Mud Bog, boot drives and more, but this is the biggest. And it is needed in the expensive business of operating a fire company.
“We could not survive without having our sponsorships and the public attending our events. All of the great supporters and volunteers — we couldn’t do it without any of them,” Bair said. “If it wasn’t for the projects that we put on, because it takes an ungodly amount of money a year to keep a fire company afloat, we couldn’t survive.”
