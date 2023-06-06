As a result of Canadian wildfires, we are experiencing, as a result of weather conditions, smoke and haze conditions across portions of Bradford County, specifically in areas of the valley. We encourage citizens to limit outdoor engagement and activities, especially those with medical conditions, the young and elderly.
Please monitor conditions and do not call 911 for haze only conditions. Please also refrain from outdoor fires as a result of humidity levels, wind conditions, and dry surfaces which can create rapid fire spread. A Red Flag Warning was in effect through Tuesday evening as a result of this.
To limit smoke exposure, consider staying indoors, closing windows and doors, and limit outdoor air ventilation system use. Those experiencing respiratory distress should contact emergency services.
We are unsure when to anticipate the end of the haze conditions, but we will continue to monitor the situation. If observing smoke or haze, please confirm the existence of a fire prior to contacting 911. There is no efforts that can be done by local services to minimize the haze.
In the event of an emergency, contact 911, and contact the Bradford County EMA Office with questions, comments or concerns. Please continue to monitor the National Weather Service – Binghamton Office for weather related developments.
