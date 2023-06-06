As a result of Canadian wildfires, we are experiencing, as a result of weather conditions, smoke and haze conditions across portions of Bradford County, specifically in areas of the valley. We encourage citizens to limit outdoor engagement and activities, especially those with medical conditions, the young and elderly.

Please monitor conditions and do not call 911 for haze only conditions. Please also refrain from outdoor fires as a result of humidity levels, wind conditions, and dry surfaces which can create rapid fire spread. A Red Flag Warning was in effect through Tuesday evening as a result of this.