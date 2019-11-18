Andrew L. Bobick Jr. has been honored by the Quilts of Valor Foundation for his “Sacrifice to Protect and Defend the United States of America” during his military service in Italy at the end of World War II.
Carol Ullo and Kelly Pakes of the Bradford County Quilts of Valor presented Bobick with a hand-made red, white and blue Valor Quilt and a QoV award certificate at a well-attended ceremony prior to the Nov. 12 afternoon Divine Liturgy at the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in Sayre.
The Divine Liturgy was celebrated by Reverend Robert Moreno for all veterans of the parish, living and deceased. Bobick, 91, is a son of the parish and its oldest living veteran. He has also been an altar server there for 82 years. Many Valley residents also know him from his working years as a maintenance and landscaping employee at the Sayre Post Office
Bobick, a native of Sayre’s East Side, was 11 years old when Hitler’s war machine rolled into and over Poland in September of 1939. He was 13 when the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor dragged the United States into the Second World War. Two years after that, he wanted to join the Marines, but they weren’t taking 15 year olds, and Bobick, whose strict Ukrainian Catholic upbringing would not allow lying, was too honest to fib his way into the Corps.
The fighting of World War II ended in mid-August of 1945, and not long after that, Andy turned 18. Although the shooting had stopped, America’s wartime manpower pipeline was still active, looking to replace the combat vets with peacekeeping occupational forces. That led Andy to Albany, New York, where he enlistment in the Army’s famed 88th Infantry Division, the Fighting Blue Devils.
After his boot camp and advanced training was completed, he was assigned as a heavy machine gunner with D Company of the 351st Infantry Regiment of the 88th.
The first week of December, 1946, Andy shipped out to a liberated, but badly broken, Italy. The 88th ID had paid a heavy price to free Italy from Nazi forces, and the United States government did not want to see the country splinter apart in the post-war era. Of particular concern was the eastern border area along the military “Morgan Line,” also known as the ‘Julian March,’ and its key city, Trieste.
The area had been transferred to Italy from Austria after World War I and was much in dispute. There the U.S. needed to be not only an occupation force, but a blocking force to prevent any loss of that Italian land to satellite elements of the now-expanded Soviet Union.
That challenging job fell to the 351st Regiment of the 88th Infantry Division, operating as a special unit known as the TRUST, which stood for: Trieste United States Troops. The officially listed mission of TRUST was to “maintain order in the free territory of Trieste and to support the policies of the allied military government until such time as the governor is appointed by the United Nations and sees fit to dismiss the force.”
Bobick would proudly wear the special TRUST patch on his left sleeve for the next 11 months of his life. He would then be returned from deployment, having attained the rank of Private First Class and earning the WWII Victory Medal and Army Occupation Medal (Italy). He was then assigned to the infantry base of Fort Benning, Georgia, from where he would be honorably discharged on March 14, 1948.
After returning home, Bobick became a life member of the Catholic War Veterans (in the Sayre Ball-Skerpon CWV Post) where he proudly wore the gray and yellow CWV uniform at patriotic events for many years. He also served as the commander of the post for three years.
He is also a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (in the Sayre Skiff-Bower VFW Post).
Members of the Ball-Skerpon Post were on hand for the Quilt of Valor ceremony, as were veterans from the Athens and Waverly American Legions, the Waverly VFW and the War Veterans Association of the NY Southern Tier.
