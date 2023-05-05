(The Center Square) – Spotted lanternfly nymphs will soon wreak havoc on Pennsylvania’s vineyards and wineries – threatening vine health and taking a bite out of the state’s economy.
As winemakers gear up to battle the invading pests, scientists work on ways to stop them from spreading further throughout the state and across the country. A report published in Nature says without effective control methods, the spotted lanternfly is predicted to reach California’s vineyards by 2033.
The inevitable spread means vineyard and winery owners have turned to natural remedies to defeat annual infestations – from planting wildflowers to routinely scraping eggs off trees, vines and posts.
An economic impact study commissioned by The National Association of American Wineries showed the 376 wine producers in Pennsylvania generated over $7 billion in economic activity in 2022.
Nearly 54,000 jobs were created – generating $2.4 billion in wages. In addition, the industry paid $160 million in state and local taxes, and over two million tourism visits brought in $712 million.
The first infestation of spotted lanternflies in North America was discovered in Berks County in 2014 – spreading across the state like wildfire ever since. They have now been recorded in neighboring states as far north as Massachusetts, west to Michigan and Indiana, and south into North Carolina.
They cause damage by feeding on sap from a variety of plants, but have a strong preference for the ailanthus tree, an invasive plant commonly known as tree of heaven. Property owners are encouraged to remove them because they attract the insects.
Unfortunately, the interlopers also have a fondness for grapevines.
The Penn State Grape and Wine Team surveys vineyards across the state to determine the severity of spotted lanternfly populations. During peak activity in September 2022, while some reported none, at least one vineyard in nine counties – the majority being in the eastern part of the state – reported having infestations in 50% or more of their acreage.
Linda Rice, who owns the Mountain View Vineyard in Stroudsburg with her husband Randy, told The Center Square they are one of a few that fared well. She attributes it to the fact that approximately five years ago, they planted wildflower pollinators alongside and throughout the vineyard – among the mix is milkweed.
She said her husband learned that while milkweed attracts the spotted lanternfly, the pollen is poisonous to it.
“So, we had a natural deterrent and didn’t even know it,” she said.
The milkweed has spread throughout the vineyard and Rice says even though they use very little pesticides or herbicides, in their worst year they saw under 100 of the insects. They have also trained their staff to seek out and destroy any egg sacks found.
Although Penn State says there is no science currently showing that milkweed is poisonous to lanternflies, there is no harm done since they are the sole host plant of the monarch butterfly – an important pollinator.
Only 10 miles away at Eagles Rest Cellars, owners Royce and Debra Fetherman were invaded heavily in 2020. Being a small vineyard, with effort, they are able to stay on top of it for the most part.
Royce said lanternflies lay “a tremendous amount of eggs” and their biggest defense is scraping them off vines and posts, and from some large trees at the vineyard’s far corner. He said he has noticed a reduced yield from the vines in that section and attributed it to the thirsty invaders.
Fetherman said there is some positive news, however. Researchers from Cornell University visit occasionally, and they have discovered native fungal pathogens that are showing promise in the ability to kill the insects.
