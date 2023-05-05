(The Center Square) – Spotted lanternfly nymphs will soon wreak havoc on Pennsylvania’s vineyards and wineries – threatening vine health and taking a bite out of the state’s economy.

As winemakers gear up to battle the invading pests, scientists work on ways to stop them from spreading further throughout the state and across the country. A report published in Nature says without effective control methods, the spotted lanternfly is predicted to reach California’s vineyards by 2033.