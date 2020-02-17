Pennsylvania State Police have charged Travis Lee Taylor, 26, of Wyalusing with fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving under the influence of alcohol or a control substance and nine related charges after an incident in Herrick Township on Jan. 31.
According to police records, police spotted a black Jeep Cherokee, which Taylor is known to drive, at a residence where he lives and knew he had two active arrest warrants, one for failure to appear for fleeing and eluding and another for simple assault and terroristic threats.
Police witnessed two people exit the passenger side of the Jeep and then Taylor drive it out of the driveway, into the yard and behind a row of parked, non-operable cars and back to home before going west away from the house with Taylor’s dog running alongside the Jeep, according to police.
Court records state that when police activated emergency lights and sirens to pull Taylor over, the Jeep turned down a driveway, onto a field road, down another driveway and onto Rummerfield Creek Road, before police lost sight of it. But, then police found it again, driving down a driveway on Rummerfield Creek Road.
Taylor then turned around at a house and drove toward the officer. When the officer blocked the driveway, Taylor got out of the vehicle, was ordered to the ground and taken into custody “without incident,” according to court records.
Police noted that Taylor confessed to taking drugs the day before the arrest and did not turn himself into the police for the arrest warrants because he was “trying to get ahold of someone that was at the magistrate to get them on his side,” and that he “wanted to get his father’s wood done.”
Court documents add that Taylor declined a blood test.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.