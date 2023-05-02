WYSOX — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of $1,800 worth of items from a Wysox residence.
Police were notified on Sunday, April 16 around 9:23 a.m. that a mobile home on Isaac Lane was burglarized. The incident is categorized as a burglary of a residential by force, according to the police report.
“An unknown number of actors broke into the vacant mobile home and stole multiple items,” the report states.
Items stolen and their value include a Milwaukee Sawzall worth $300, HP touch screen computer worth $1,000, 20-volt Dewalt impact drill at $100, 3/8 impact air compressor at $80, 3m Dewalt 20-volt charger at $100, Duralast 160 piece toolkit at $200, and $100 in change.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact state police at (570) 265-2186.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
