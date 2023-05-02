generic Police

WYSOX — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of $1,800 worth of items from a Wysox residence.

Police were notified on Sunday, April 16 around 9:23 a.m. that a mobile home on Isaac Lane was burglarized. The incident is categorized as a burglary of a residential by force, according to the police report.

