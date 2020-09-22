The North-Penn Mansfield golf team stayed unbeaten with a victory at Tioga Country Club on Monday.
NP-Mansfield shot 361, Wellsboro was at 395, Athens shot 392, Sayre 393, CV was at 398 and Wyalusing shot 415. Towanda didn’t play after a Covid case at the school canceled school activities on Monday.
As he has done all year, Brock Hamblin of Wellsboro earned medalist honors with an 81.
NP-Mansfield got an 88 from Curtis Craig, Reece White shot 89, Ethan Weiskopff shot 90, Andrew Green had a 94, Alex Stein had a 97 and Dylan Andrews shot 130. The top four scores count for each team.
Wellsboro got a 92 from Reece Servatius to go along with Hamblin’s score. Andrew Merriman shot 103 and Blake Hamblin shot 109. Hayden Zuchowski shot 116 and Eliazbeth Propheta shot 115.
Athens got an 88 from Cameron Sullivan and a 92 from Carson Smith. Carter Jones shot 102, Lucas Craft shot 110, Harley Sullivan had a 113 and Luke Jones shot 117.
Sayre got an 89 from Kannon VanDuzer and a 99 from Dylan Seck. Colton Watkins shot 100 and Zach Moore shot 105. Torry Stark shot 119.
CV got an 88 from Joel Heck and Skyler Smith shot a 97. Jordan Vargeson had a 104 and Julian Francis shot 109. Gavin Stage shot 127 and Nick West had a 134.
Wyalusing got a 97 from Trehnon Hugo and Grady Cobb shot 105, Nick Salsman shot 106 and Nick Woodruff had a 107. Nick Vanderpool Jr. shot 114 and Kaeden Kusmierz shot 118.
