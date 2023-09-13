Troy 52, North Penn-Mansfield 13
TROY — Troy football picked up its third-straight win on Friday, downing visiting North Penn-Mansfield, 52-13.
The Trojans led 35-0 after one, scoring on the opening kickoff, returning a punt for a touchdown and adding rushing scores from Brendan Gilliland and Jackson Taylor, as well as a score through the air when quarterback Evan Woodward found Gilliland from five yards out.
A Mason Smith 34-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter ran the score to 42-0, before Karson Dominick and Cale Wagner connected for a two-yard score to cut the lead down to 42-6. Brady Spalding added a field goal to close the first half for Troy, leading to a 45-6 score at the break.
Dominick connected with Cooper Shaw for another touchdown for the Panthers in the third quarter to make it 45-13, before Troy closed it out with another score, this time an 11-yard touchdown run from Reed Palmer, to push the final score to 52-13.
Troy (3-0) will face Wyalusing (2-1) at home this Friday.
