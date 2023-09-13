Wyalusing 6, Towanda 5 (Double OT)
WYALUSING — Wyalusing girls soccer hung on to reach the win column on Monday, outlasting visiting Towanda in double overtime, 6-5.
The Lady Rams led by 4-0 at one point in the first half, before Towanda cut the deficit to 5-2 before the break. Wyalusing was ahead 5-4 as the final whistle drew near, until Towanda tied it to force extra time.
A scoreless first overtime period set up another extra session, where Olivia Haley netted the winner to complete the victory for Wyalusing.
“We lost the momentum, and to be honest, it was a little shaky,” Wyalusing coach Gary Haley said. “The idea that we were able to regroup at the beginning of the overtime, I thought it was a positive. To see the girls regroup, gain their composure and focus (was good) because it would be very easy to fall apart and break.”
Haley scored three goals and had two assists in the win, and Chloe Bennett scored two goals for Wyalusing. Alysha Botts had the other goal for the Lady Rams, and Vayda Rought and Savannah Gromley each added an assist. Sophia Alvarez had nine saves in goal for the Lady Rams.
Anna Dunn scored four goals for Towanda, and Mya Maynard also added a goal. Clara Glantz chalked up 11 saves in the loss.
Wyalusing (5-2) will play NEB at home today, while Towanda (1-4) will play at Williamson today.
Troy 4, Northeast Bradford 0
ROME — Troy girls soccer added a shutout win on Monday, defeating Northeast Bradford on the road, 4-0.
Addi Parker scored three goals, and Kylie Roy added the fourth for the Lady Trojans, with all four coming in the first half as Troy ran away with it early and never looked back. Parker also added an assist, and Saydi Renzo and Alexis McRoberts added an assist each.
Madelyn Seeley made eight saves to earn the clean sheet in goal for Troy. Katrina Russell and Leah Beebe combined to make 11 saves in net for the Lady Panthers.
Troy (5-1) will host Athens Today, while NEB (2-2) will head to Wyalusing.
Athens 5, North Penn-Mansfield 1
ATHENS — Athens girls soccer picked up a win on Monday, running away from North Penn-Mansfield at home, 5-1.
Leading 2-1 at the break, the Lady Wildcats scored three goals across the final half to pull out the 5-1 victory.
Addy Wheeler scored a pair of goals for Athens, while Abbie Panek, Brinley Nichols and Lizzie Gorsline all added a goal apiece. Wheeler, Panek, Gorsline and Elizabeth Denlinger all added assists in the win.
Brooke Wilcox scored North Penn-Mansfield’s lone goal in the loss.
Athens (3-1), will play at Troy Today.
Wyalusing 7, Elk Lake 0 (Saturday)
DIMOCK — Wyalusing girls soccer won in a big way over the weekend, racing past Elk Lake on the road, 7-0.
Olivia Haley scored three goals, and Chloe Bennett added two for Wyalusing, while Vayda Rought and Treanna Nickeson scored a goal each. Haley, Bennett, Rought and Nickeson each added an assist, while Makenzie Kintner also chalked up an assist in the win. Sophia Alvarez collected six saves to preserve the clean sheet.
Northeast Bradford 6, North Penn-Mansfield 0 (Saturday)
ROME — Northeast Bradford defeated North Penn-Mansfield at home on Saturday, 6-0, in the first game of NEB’s second annual girls’ soccer tournament.
Melanie Shumway scored the Lady Panthers’ first three goals of the game, before Lani Thomas, Leah Beebe and Mallorie Maynard added goals of their own to drag the lead up to 6-0. Sara Gray, Lillie Maynard and Aurelia Kolesar all tallied assists, and Beebe, Katrina Russell and Shumway combined to make seven saves in goal in the win.
Muncy 4, Northeast Bradford 0 (Saturday)
ROME — After winning the first game of its tournament, NEB fell in the title game to Muncy, 4-0.
Beebe made 25 saves in goal in the loss, but the Lady Panthers managed only one shot on goal throughout the entire contest.
Warrior Run 9, Towanda 1 (Saturday)
Towanda — Towanda girls soccer fell over the weekend to visiting Warrior Run, losing 9-1 at home, to drop to 1-3 on the season.
Warrior Run led 4-0 at halftime, before adding five more goals in the second half en route to the win.
Anna Dunn scored the Lady Black Knights’ lone goal, while Clara Glantz collected 17 saves in goal.
Horseheads 1, Athens 0 (Saturday)
ATHENS — Athens girls soccer battled Horseheads at home on Saturday, falling in a 1-0 finish, to lose its first game of the season.
Horseheads’ Caitlyn Slavin found the back of the net deep into the second half to pull the Lady Blue Raiders ahead 1-0, a score they rode all the way to the finish line to leave Athens with the win.
Carmelita Pomaquiza made seven saves for the Lady Wildcats in the loss.
