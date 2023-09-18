SATURDAY
Towanda 2, Wellsboro 1
TOWANDA — Towanda girls soccer got back into the win column on Saturday, defeating Wellsboro at home, 2-1, snapping a four-game losing streak in the process.
Anna Dunn scored two first-half goals for the Lady Black Knights, who took a 2-1 lead into the break and pitched a shutout second half to complete the win. Clara Glantz made seven saves in goal for Towanda.
Annie Gehman netted Wellsboro’s lone goal in the loss.
Towanda (2-6) will head to Montgomery tomorrow.
Wyalusing 5, Millville 4 (double overtime)
MILLVILLE — Wyalusing girls soccer came out on the winning end of another double overtime game, topping Millville on the road Saturday, 5-4.
Olivia Haley scored four goals, the final being the winner for the Lady Rams, and Chloe Bennett added the other goal. Addy Bly tallied up three assists, and Haley had one to her credit as well. Sophia Alvarez collected 10 saves in net for Wyalusing.
MONDAY
Wyalusing 8, North Penn-Mansfield 1
MANSFIELD — Wyalusing girls soccer added another win on Monday, racing past North Penn-Mansfield on the road, 8-1.
The Lady Rams led 5-1 at the half, before tacking on three more goals before the game went final to head home with the 8-1 victory.
Olivia Haley scored four goals, while Addy Bly, Chloe Bennett, Bella Clark and Kenzie Kintner scored a goal apiece. Treanna Nickeson, Mia Wilcox, Alysha Botts, Chloe Kelly, Haley, Bennett and Kintner all collected an assist in the win for the Lady Rams. Sophia Alvarez made six saves in net for Wyalusing.
Brooke Wilcox scored the Lady Tigers’ lone goal in the loss. Tierney Patterson made 15 saves in goal for North Penn-Mansfield.
