A. David Douglas of N. Towanda, Pa. went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 7, 2022, at the age of 98. He was born in Endicott, N.Y on January 31, 1924, to Rev. Alan and Edith Philleo Douglas. He was a 1941 graduate of Troy High School. While attending Bucknell University, Dave was called to military service during World World II and served as an electronics technician with the U.S. Navy from 1944-1946. Following completion of his military service he returned to Bucknell University where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering. He later attended Cornell University for further education. He began his career in chemical engineering with the U.S. Rubber Co. in Providence, R.I. and was subsequently employed by a silver-plating company in Syracuse, N.Y. Dave was then employed as a chemical engineer with GTE Sylvania in Towanda for 34 years until retiring in August of 1986. While at Sylvania he was awarded several patents for his work. He was a devoted member of the Independent Baptist Church in Towanda serving as the church treasurer for many years as well as serving as a S.S. teacher, deacon, and trustee. His faith was very important to him, and he was known as being a kind man who never had a negative word to say about others. He also served as a Board member of the Towanda School Board for many years. An avid runner, he ran in many local races for years and also ran 3 marathons. He ran his last 5k race at the age of 76.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, whom he married on October 11, 1948 in Afton, N.Y. Other surviving sons and daughters include Alan (Jeanne) Douglas of Ghent Hill, Reg (Judy) Douglas of Towanda, Jim (Bev) Douglas of N. Towanda, Reta Damiani of N. Towanda, Steve (Debi) Douglas of Arequipa, Peru, Caroline Hedglen of Locust Grove, Va., and his special son Daniel Douglas of N. Towanda. He is also survived by sisters, Gladys Douglas, Elaine Douglas, Margaret Bennett (Robert) and Mary Abu-Shumays (Ibrahim), and a sister-in-law, Helen Douglas. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother William, and his wife, Nancy, his brother John, and his brother Robert, and his wife Marian.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Independent Baptist Church, Towanda, Pa. or to Serve, Inc., Monroeton, Pa.
Visiting hours will be held at the Independent Baptist Church on Thursday, June 23rd, from 9:30-11:00 A.M. and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 at the church. Interment will be in the Afton, New York cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
