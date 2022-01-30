A. Lea Crimbring, 85, lifelong resident of Canton, passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 23, 2022, at the Guthrie Troy Community Hospital. Anna Lea was born April 29, 1936, in Canton, a daughter of the late Robert and L. Elizabeth (Hartung) Crimbring. Lea, as known by most, attended Canton Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1954. After High School she went on to college at Penn State University where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in English and Art. In her earlier years, Lea worked at Lake Placid, NY and Eagles Mere to help pay her way through college. Following college, she was employed at a television station in San Diego, CA, where Lea was proud to have seen the late President John F. Kennedy. Ms. Crimbring was employed by Devereux School for special needs children in Devon, PA and during the summer’s worked as a camp counselor and sailing instructor in Emden Pond, ME.She was a woman of faith in the Lord and was an active member and former treasurer of the Canton Church of Christ (Disciples of Christ).
Lea loved all the beauty that nature had to offer. Vacations in Maine were something she always looked forward too. She enjoyed golfing and had a passion for sailing, something she truly loved. Lea also had a small farm where she tended to her goats, rabbits and many other farm critters as well. She enjoyed watching sports, especially the Canton Warriors and Penn State’s Nittany Lions. Lea loved to laugh and possessed a witty sense of humor.
Surviving is her sister; Roberta (Crimbring) Harbach of Berks County, PA, sister-in-law; L. Yvonne Crimbring of Canton, nieces and nephews; Karen Grim of Berks County, PA, Deborah (Martin) Morse of Canton, Christine Harbach of Somerset, PA, Wade (Angie) Crimbring of Texas and Betsy (Scott) May of Canton as well as numerous great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, Lea was predeceased by a brother; Glenn Crimbring, brother-in-law; Florin “Mickey” Harbach, niece; Cheryl Heberling, nephew; Michael Harbach and two great nephews.
A memorial service to honor the life of Lea will be held and announced at a later date. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724 is assisting Ms. Crimbring’s family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Lea’s name to the Animal Care Sanctuary, PO Box A, East Smithfield, PA 18817 or the Canton Church of Christ (DOC), 170 N. Minnequa Ave, Canton, Pa 17724. Please share your memories and condolences with the family by visiting, www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
