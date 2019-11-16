A. Marie S. Foust, 81, well known area resident of Windfall, passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 13, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family.
Marie was born Nov. 30, 1937, in Troy, to the late Guy and Alice (Smith) Seeley. She attended Canton High School and was a graduate of the class of 1955. On June 16, 1957, she married the love of her life, Theodore M. Foust in Canton. Together they raised four children and shared 41 wonderful years of marriage before his passing on April 1, 1999. Marie was employed at the First National Bank of Canton as a devoted teller for nearly 50 years until her retirement.
Marie loved many things in life. Her utmost No. 1 priority in her life every hour of every day was her family. They meant the world to her: her children, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Marie was also an enthusiastic card player, especially euchre and played in many tournaments with, “trump for my partner,” Donna Hart. Marie enjoyed going out with friends for breakfasts and lunches during the week. However, when it came to Saturday and Sunday mornings, Marie would be in her own kitchen cooking breakfast for her kids. If you wanted to laugh until your belly hurt, Saturday and Sunday breakfasts at Marie’s was the place to be. She was passionate about her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, attending every event that she could. Sometimes even having to cheer for both Troy and Canton at the same time. Marie always looked forward to having family dinners year-round, not just during holidays or birthdays but for any day. Family was truly Marie’s uttermost importance and focus throughout her life.
Marie was predeceased by her parents, Guy and Alice Seeley; in-laws, Joe and Maude Foust, her husband, Theodore M. Foust (Teddy); siblings, Tom Seeley, Phyllis Stanton and Nelle (Layton) Calkins; brothers/sisters-in-law, Blanche (Tom) Mott, Norma (Lyle) Shedden, Betty (Wilber) Slingerland and Maire (Lewis) Seeley; a niece, MaryAnn Calkins Murphy and a nephew, Tim Stanton.
She is survived by her children, Tom (Lori) Foust of Windfall, Ted D. Foust of Windfall, Tony (Tara) Foust of Troy and Wendy (Kevin) Route of Windfall; grandchildren, Jordan (Stephanie) Foust of N. Carolina, Nick Foust of Alabama, Katie Foust Parks of Troy, Kaleb (Cortney) Route of W. Virginia, Makenzy Route of Myrtle Beach, Brooke Binford-Foust and Anthony Foust of Troy; great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Jaxon Foust and Quinn Route; brother and sister-in-law, Joey and Ellen Foust of Granville; special friends, Donna Hart, Joan Grace and Marion Kuser; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with a celebration of Marie’s life following at 5:30 on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton. Pastor Josh Payne will officiate the memorial service with Pastor Glen Landis assisting. A private burial will be held at the Windfall Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation to a charity of one’s choice in Marie Foust’s loving memory.
Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
