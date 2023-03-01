Our hearts still ached in sadness, and secret tears still flow, what it meant to lose you, no one will ever know…
Surrounded by his family and those that meant the world to him, A. Preston Hicks, 82, of Stevensville, Pa. passed away on Saturday morning, February 25, 2023. “Pete” as he was affectionately known by his family was born on January 8, 1941 on the family farm in Pike Township., Pa. A son of the late Charles N. and Mildred (Coleman) Hicks. Pete was a graduate of Northeast Bradford High School class of 1958. For many years, he was employed as a Foreman for DuPont and following retirement, assisted his nephew Terry Hicks with electrical and plumbing for Dandy Mini Marts. On July 22, 1972, he married Elaine Watson and together they would have celebrated 51 years of marriage this year. A true outdoorsman, Pete enjoyed hunting, fishing and swinging the golf club.
He will be greatly missed by his wife Elaine; his sons: Scott Hicks and Jenn Mosier; Curtis and Janae Hicks; his grandchildren: Marissa Hicks, Maddox Hicks and Dylan Baran; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law: George and Diane Watson; a sister-in-law: Carla Guiher; several nieces, nephews and their families also survive.
Pete was predeceased by his parents; his siblings: His brothers: Tek, Tiny, Lloyd and Droop Hicks; his sister Betty Bartholomay; his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Carl and Eloise Watson.
Abiding with his wishes, there will be no services. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial gift in his memory to Guthrie Hospice,
421 Tomahawk Road Towanda, PA 18848 or HOPS Ambulance, 6185 Herrickville Road, Wyalusing, PA 18853 in loving memory of A. Preston Hicks.
