On March 5, 2021 this community lost an amazing man. A. Warren Gustin, 84 of Springfield, PA passed away with his loving family by his side at Broad Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wellsboro, PA. Warren was born Aug. 18, 1936 in Troy, PA. Warren, son of the late Paul & Blanche (Huntington) Gustin was a graduate of Troy High School. On Jan. 25, 1958 he married the former Barbara L. Lewis they enjoyed 59 years of marriage together. Those that knew Warren would say he had a huge heart and was one the hardest working people you would ever meet! He was a dairy farmer operating his farm on Leona Road for many years. He also worked as bus driver for the Troy Area School District. Many kids that rode his bus would tell you that Warren was the best school bus driver! He loved the kids and certainly kept order on his bus! Warren was a member of the Springfield Baptist Church. His hobbies included hunting, coon hunting especially and reloading ammunition for family and friends.
Warren is survived by his children, Debbie (Kenneth) Blasz of Springfield, David Gustin of Sayre, Diane (Paul) Rhodes of Shippensburg, Dan (Jean) Gustin of Springfield and Denise (David) Manley of Springfield. Loving grandchildren include Derek, Jackie, Michelle, Melissa, Jesse, John, Jennifer, Ashlee, Amanda, Paige and Eve. 15 loving great-grandchildren, sister Neva (Charles) Allen of Granville Summit, a Brother Lloyd Rick (Sue) Gustin of Meshoppen. Several loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Warren was predeceased by his parents, his loving wife Barbara, sisters Linda Gary and Patricia Bassett.
Family and friends are invited to call on March 8, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947. The funeral service honoring Warren’s life with held following the visitation at 12 p.m. with his Pastor Rev. Daniel Graham of the Springfield Baptist Church officiating.
Memorials in Warren’s memory may be made to the Springfield Baptist Church, 3131 Springfield Road, Columbia Cross Roads, PA. 16914.
