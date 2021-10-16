Aaron M. Slocum, 37, of Towanda, Burlington Township, passed away very unexpectedly, Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at his residence. Aaron Michael was born on May 5, 1984 in Towanda to Wes and Cheryl (Ward) Slocum. He attended Troy Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 2003. Aaron was currently employed by Cargill in Wyalusing for several years.
Aaron was a passionate outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and jeep rides throughout the area. He was an extremely hard worker and one of the kindest, whole hearted and most easy-going people you would ever meet. He truly looked forward to time spent with his family, especially his brothers.
Aaron is surviving are his parents; Wes and Cheryl Slocum, two brothers; Curtis Slocum (Samantha Burdick), Nick Slocum (Samantha Ostrander), grandfather; Evert Slocum all of Towanda, grandmother; Janice Ward of Granville Summit as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Aaron was predeceased by a grandfather; Robert Ward, grandmother, Doris Slocum, uncle; Tim Ward and an aunt; Linda Slocum.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, a celebration of Aaron’s life will be private and at their convenience. Please consider making a memorial donation in memory of Aaron to a charity of one’s choice. The family is being assisted by the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr., Canton, Pa.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
