Aaron Richard Lockhart Herlt, 21, of New Albany, PA died Friday, June 2, 2023, following a motor vehicle accident. Aaron was born in Towanda, PA on November 19, 2001, the son of Pamela L. Ferguson. He was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the class of 2020. While in high school, Aaron enjoyed wrestling and football. He was formerly employed by Cargill in Wyalusing, PA and was employed by Jeld-wen in Wysox, PA at the time of his passing.
Aaron loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, sports, and was an avid Eagles fan. He was extremely family oriented and always placed others before himself. Aaron’s family includes his mother, Pamela L. Ferguson (Vince Valoroso), brothers, Sean Mooney and Geoffrey Mooney, and nephew, Isaiah Mooney all of New Albany as well as many close friends. He was predeceased by his father, Harry Richard Herlt Jr., paternal grandmother, Rita Herlt, and maternal grandparents, Rev. Harry and Helen Ferguson.
The family will receive friends Monday, June 12, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Pastor Bill Klees officiating. Interment will be in the Wysox Cemetery, Wysox, PA. The family suggests that bequests be directed to AM Vets Post No. 187, Asylum Township, 97 Echo Beach Road, Towanda, PA 18848 in Aaron’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
