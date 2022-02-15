Ada Mae Saxton passed quickly from this world to the next on Feb. 11, 2022. According to her faith in Christ, she was warmly received by her Lord and Savior and finally reunited with her husband, Wayne.
Ada Mae was born to Verdon E. and Frances (Cyphers) Frailey on May 1, 1931 in Reeders, Pa. In 1948, she graduated as class valedictorian from Pocono Mountain High School. She continued her education at Mansfield State Teacher College and earned her degree in music education. While there, she met the love of her life, Wayne E. Saxton. The college would hold a dear place in her heart from that time on.
The couple married on June 19, 1955 and shared 27 years together. Early on, Ada Mae taught music at the Central Bucks and the Towanda Area School Districts. In 1956, Ada Mae and Wayne moved to the Endicott/Vestal, NY area and were blessed with four children.
In 1973, the Saxtons moved to Harrisburg, Pa. and started Saxton Air Systems, Inc., a design, build, and contracting firm. Ada Mae assumed leadership of this company as CEO/President after Wayne’s untimely death from cancer in March of 1982. She held that position until 1993.
Regardless of her residence, Ada Mae was dedicated to her church and community. She was an active member in Central United Methodist Church, Calvary United Methodist Church, and finally the Austinville Union Church. She participated in the Wesley Sunday School class and church choirs.
She gave her time, talent, and resources to many valuable causes like Can Surmount, Reading for the Blind, and the League of Women Voters. Her volunteerism was recognized in 1973 when she received the Vestal Jaycees Volunteer of the Year Award. Ada Mae was an accomplished vocalist and pianist. She shared her musical talent as a member of The Motets and The Chamber Singers of Harrisburg (later known as Belle Voce).
Ada Mae held positions on both Mansfield University’s Foundation Board of Directors and Council of Trustees. She was also privileged to be a commencement speaker. Her passion for music is carried on by a scholarship given in her name. For her extended service of nearly three decades to MU, Ada Mae received the Presidential Coin for Excellence in 2017.
Ada Mae enjoyed gardening, reading and traveling to everything and anything related to her large family who she loved dearly. She was truly a beautiful woman whose poise and dignity and will not be easily forgotten by anyone who knew her.
Ada Mae was reunited with her parents, her in-laws, Ernest E. and Lillian H. Saxton, her husband, Wayne E. Saxton, brothers, Graydon (his wife Martha) and John M. Frailey, sister, Ruth Frailey Doll, brother-in-laws Stanley C. Saxton and Charles B. Snyder, and her sister-in-law Kathryn Saxton Kingsley Wunder.
She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth A. Snyder, sisters-in-law Lenora (Melvin) Woodard, Kay Saxton, and Arlene Frailey, brother-in-law H. Avon (Gayle) Doll and numerous nieces and nephews.
She will be sorely missed by her children: Stephen W. (Susan) Saxton, Carol S. (Christian) Jeffries, Curtis H. Saxton, and Judith A. Saxton, grandchildren: Christina E. (Aaron) Sheeley, Angela Mae (Patrick) Kelly, Daniel S. (Hillary) Saxton, Katrina (Michael) Lazzaro, Kevin Jeffries, David (Caitlyn) Jeffries, Michelle (Daniel) Vogt, and Kendra A. Saxton, and her great grandchildren: Aaden, Lillian, Mason, William, Brennan, Jayna, Bridget, and Eli.
Ada Mae’s family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Twin Oaks Personal Care Home for their excellent care.
A celebration of Ada Mae’s life is planned on her birthday May 1, 2022 at 2:00 pm led by Rev. Kenneth Marple and Rev. Patrick Kelly at the Austinville Union Church. Burial arrangements will be held privately. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947 has been trusted with the arrangements.
In the spirit of Ada Mae’s commitment to charitable giving, consider doing the same.
