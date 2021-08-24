Adeline McCormick Payne, 89, of Sayre, PA went home to be with God on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Addie passed away at home surrounded by the love of her family.
She was born on July 17, 1932 to Lucinda (Buckford) and Silas Mason. She attended Rome School. Adeline worked at the Elbow Room as a cook for many years. She also worked at Athens Pharmacy part time for many years. Addie enjoyed dancing, bowling, playing cards, gardening, camping at Brenchley’s lake and enjoying time with her family. She was a member of Athens Senior Citizens and she worked the Milltown voting polls. Addie was a member of First Church of God and an active member of the Athens Wesleyan Church in Sayre.
Addie is survived by her sisters, Millie Bristol and Norma Elvidge; brother, Martin (Toni) Mason; daughters, Virginia (Francis) Malone and Marsha McCormick; sons, Brian (Mary) McCormick and Bruce (Barb) McCormick; she enjoyed her eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
She was predeceased by her husbands, Francis McCormick and Fred Payne; her daughter, Brenda (Harold) Harris; and her sisters, Irma Chapman and Florence Kneller.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre, PA. A funeral service to honor Adeline’s life will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre, PA with Pastor Tim Butcher officiating. Burial will be on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Bradford County Memorial Park in Towanda, PA. Memorial donations may be made in Addie’s name to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Addie’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.