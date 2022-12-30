On the morning of December 27, 2022, Agathe Poost, mother of four, grandmother of ten, great-grandmother of six, passed away at the age of 102. Our Omi.
Agi was born just over a century ago in Peissenberg, Germany, in the shadow of the most beautiful mountain in Bavaria, the Hoher Peissenberg. Growing up so close to this mountain, in the foothills of the Alps, instilled in her a deep love for nature and for walking.
And she walked many paths in her lifetime. After finishing grade school, she apprenticed with a seamstress, then worked in her town as a secretary for the coal mines. She was also hired as a secretary for the world’s first mountain-top weather station, a job she took so she’d have a reason to climb her mountain every day.
A young Agi Höllriegl loved to fly — an interest she shared with her future husband — and joined the youth flying club in Bavaria. When WWII broke out, however, it was all hands — and all planes — on deck, and the flying club was no more. Agi was conscripted into the military as a teletypist and sent to Paris.
In the chaos after the war, a handsome young man walked into Peissenberg looking for work and a place to stay. There was a room in the Höllriegl house — and that is how Agathe Höllriegl and Maximilian Poost began walking together.
While Max studied to become an architect in Munich, Agi kept the house and raised the children. Together they traveled. When an opportunity arose for Max to find good work in the United States, he went on ahead to set up their home. When he sent word, our Omi brought her three small children across the ocean by ship, and soon after their fourth child completed the family.
Agathe raised her children in Montclair, NJ. Her love for walks and hiking continued with her family. They walked in the Hudson Valley, along the shores of Jones Beach, and on an annual Christmas Eve hike up Bear Mountain in New York. Together, Max and Agi raised four remarkable children. During this time, the family adopted a dog, and Agi officially became Omi.
In 1989, when the children had grown and begun lives of their own, Omi and Max (Opi) retired to a farm near Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, started walking in the woods, and, very soon, entertaining their grandchildren. From Germany to Albany, NY, from Charlotte, NC, to right next door on the farm, they cherished each of their far-flung grandchildren, visiting them often and showering them with love. Max died in 1997, but Omi’s love remained for another 25 years.
Agi was a vibrant presence in the lives of her grandchildren. She spent much of their youth (and her seventies) crawling around on the floor building houses out of blocks and looking at picture books. She cooked them wonderful German lunches and sent them home with pockets full of cookies. She took them on walks in the woods, of course, and, in the rain, taught them to make waterfalls in the streams. She showed them where and how to look for fairies and gnomes, and in doing so she gave them a lifelong sense of wonder and play.
Agathe was preceded in death by her parents Gregor and Anna (Edenhofer) Höllriegl, her brothers Schorschl and Hansl, her husband Max, and her great grandchild, Everett Jack Poost. Her wonder lives on in her children Barbara (Johannes) Poost of Fürstenfeldbruck, Germany; Michael (Denise) Poost of East Greenbush, NY; Monika (Jon) Silla of Charlotte, NC, and Christopher (Elaine) Poost of Wyalusing, PA; her many grandchildren (Mirjam, Benjamin, Adam, Donald, Philip, Lukas, Will, Max Stefan, Anna-Sophie, and Magdalena) and great-grandchildren (Garrett, Molly, PJ, Luise, and Brayden).
Agi loved the woods. She spent much of her time walking through and tending to the woods on her farm. She cleared brush, pulled dead branches from the trees and created tidy piles for Max to carry away. To this day, though the woods are now overgrown, you can find piles of sticks and branches slowly returning to the earth. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 30th at 10:00 am at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Towanda, PA. Omi will return to these woods, where she will rest beside her husband beneath the hemlocks near their chapel.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
