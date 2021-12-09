Agnes “Aggie” Gimmer Ritsko, 84, of 107 Foster Road, Towanda, Pa. passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021 surrounded by her family. “Aggie” was born in Freeland, PA on December 2, 1937, the daughter of Stephen and Susan Adomchick Gimmer. Following graduation from Freeland High School, Aggie attended nursing school in Allentown, PA. She was employed as a registered nurse at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA for several years
On May 16, 1959, Agnes married Joseph E. Ritsko at St. Mary’s Church, Freeland, PA. In 1964, the couple moved from Riverside, PA to Towanda, PA. when Joseph became employed by Sylvania Electric.
Aggie was a member of Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church and the Towanda Country Club, where she enjoyed playing golf. Aggie loved spending time with her family especially her granddaughters. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, baking, and having lunch with her friends Connie Garrity, Nancy Foley and Connie McEwen.
Surviving are: her children: Joseph G. Ritsko of Towanda Karen M. Ritsko of South Waverly, Pa. Dana Ann Ritsko of Towanda granddaughters, Marisa, Amanda and Stacey Mooney.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph on May 2, 2012, her sisters, Anna, Peggy and Mary, and brothers, Steve “Chip”, and Donnie.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, December 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Third St. Towanda, PA with Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, N. Towanda, PA.
Contributions may be directed to Saints Peter and Paul Church, 106 Third St., Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Agnes Gimmer Ritsko.
Memories and condolences may be expressed and by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.